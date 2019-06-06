BONORDEN, Charlotte Edwards January 12, 1933. On this day a little girl was born. Charlotte Edwards Bonorden was born to Robert E. Edwards and Mable Wilson Edwards in Kerrville, Texas. Her momma died when Charlotte was only nine years old and, therefore, she was raised along with her sister, Grace, and brother, Ray, by their father with the help of her grown sister, Mary Leola. They lived off the Paige Highway behind the Bastrop State Park. Charlotte had five children of her own who she often referred to as her greatest accomplishments. She raised her children to know and trust her Momma's Savior, Jesus Christ. She sewed for them, cooked for them and gardened alongside them. She loved to be outdoors on her 8N Tractor. A tough strong woman who always said, "Can't never could do nothin'". After she saw all of her children graduate high school, Charlotte got her GED and went on to obtain an Associates Degree in Business Administration. While attending school, she held various jobs including dispatcher for the Bastrop County Sheriff's department working with Nigg Hoskins and Jimmy Nutt. When she graduated in 1982 she became a Long-Term Care Licensed Administrator serving in that capacity for 18 years until retiring in 2000 at the age of 67. She never met a stranger. Unashamed of her Savior, she often shared Him with whoever would listen. Hard headed and independent she will be remembered and loved for her feisty personality, fierce faith in God, and love for her children. She lived to see 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren who called her GG. Charlotte went to be with her Lord May 28,2019 and is survived by her children, Wanda Queen Wayne of Houston, Shelia Queen Shook, of Dayton, Laura Holmes Merino Bilski of Bastrop, Debra Holmes Pardo of Weston, Fl. and Kim Harvey Holmes of Trinity; sister, Grace Wilson, of Lexington and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both parents, Mable Wilson Edwards and Robert E. Edwards, sister Mary Leola Brown, brother Ray Edwards, husbands Robert Winston Queen, Harvey Hardy Holmes and Robert L. Bonorden, and granddaughter Cynthia Marie Shook. Services for Charlotte will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeff Day officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery in Paige, Texas. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary