MATTHEWS, Charlotte Emza Warren Charlotte Emza Warren Matthewswife, mother, and grandmotherdied on February 18, 2020, after a long illness. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 61 years Thomas Rugeley Matthews; daughter Melissa Ann Mercado, her husband Richard Mercado, and their two children Emma and Matthew and his wife Jou-An; son Thomas Rugeley Matthews, III; son William Warren Matthews, his wife Melissa Matthews, and their two children Emily and Austin; son James Jonathan Matthews, his former wife Stephanie Janski, and their daughter Charlotte; son Marcus Grant Matthews, his wife Erin, and their two daughters Elizabeth and Charlotte; and nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to name here. She is preceded in death by her mother Alma Henry Warren, father William Joseph Warren, her nine (!) brothers and sisters, and her dearly loved granddaughter Madison Janski Matthews. Her deep faith taught her that all of them were waiting to welcome her with loving and open arms. Charlotte was born on August 25, 1935, and married Tom on August 6, 1958. They welcomed children in 1961, 1963, 1964, 1965, and 1971. Charlotte devoted her life to her family. She loved her husband Tom; spending time with her children and grandchildren; eating barbecue, breakfast tacos, and pimiento cheese sandwiches (as long as jalapeño peppers were involved); iced tea; laughing until she cried; her travels to six continents; listening to friends sing Christmas carols at her and Tom's annual Christmas Eve party; and drinking Scotch whisky and the occasional Old-Fashioned cocktail. A highlight for her each year was the family reunion on the Frio River in the Texas Hill Country where, in 2019, in front of their gathered family, Tom renewed his promise to have and to hold her for the rest of her days. She was an avid fan of all University of Texas sports teams, and could generally be found near a television or radio if a Longhorn football, basketball, or baseball game was on, and she also had opinions about every football recruiting class. We are eternally grateful for her life and generosity of spirit, and ask that in lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donations be made to the SAFE Alliance of Austin, Texas at www.safeaustin.org. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6300 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 21, at 2:00 p.m. She lived an abundant, joyful life, and has justly earned her rest. We miss her already.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020