ALLEN, Charlotte Horton Charlotte Horton Allen, 97, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and member of the Greatest Generation passed away on May 19, 2019, at her home in Austin after a short illness. Mrs. Allen, the former Charlotte Horton was born on South Wall Street in Belton, Texas on March 4, 1922, the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. C. E. Horton, Belton pioneers. She attended Belton public schools and graduated from Belton High School in 1939. After attending North Texas State University in Denton for one term, she return home and was later married to Hudson Allen of Belton, son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Harry Allen on May 26, 1941. A marriage that lasted over 69 years. She later finished her degree at Mary Hardin Baylor and taught school in Belton Public School System for a number of years before moving to Austin in 1966. In Austin, she was employed by the University of Texas, Balcones Research Center as an Administrative Assistant for 18 years before retiring in 1988. Mrs. Allen was a member of the Church of the Nazarene since early childhood and she served in many different areas of church life over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a daughter Virginia Allen of Austin and infant son. She was also preceded by a sister, Virginia Howard of Austin and a brother, M. J. (Mickey) Horton of Houston. Survivors include two sons, Hudson Allen Jr. and wife Adriana and Milton Allen all of Austin, a daughter, Doris Allen Drummond of Dripping Springs and a daughter-in-law, Mary Salazar of Austin, three grandsons, Jonathan Drummond and wife Ana, Justin Drummond and wife Morgan of Dripping Springs, Texas and Caleb Allen and wife Sara of Kyle, Texas, eight great-grandchildren, Joseph, Maya, Layla, Tyler, and Major Drummond all of Dripping Springs, Luke, Cole and Harry Allen of Kyle, Texas. Survivors also include three nieces, Virginia Howard and husband Charles Wolfe Jr. of Washington D.C, Mickey Gustafson and husband Rick of Naples, FL and Hollis Horton of Wimberley, Texas. Her loyal and faithful companion, her black lab, Robbie also survives. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Austin Pets Alive, 1156 W Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas 78703 or call 512-961-6519. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6-8pm at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin Texas 78752. Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 in North Belton Cemetery, 1500 N. Main Street Belton, Texas 76513. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 22, 2019