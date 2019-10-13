|
FERGUSON, Charlotte Yvonne Caddel Charlotte Yvonne Caddel Ferguson was born November 15,1928 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana . She went to be with the Lord September 29, 2019. She grew up in Louisiana where her father worked for Gulf Oil Corporation and her mother was a Registered Nurse. They lived in Lake Charles where Yvonne went to school and took piano for three and one half years. The family moved to Liberty County, Texas, and she graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School in 1947 at the age of 16 years. Yvonne continued her education at Lon Morris, Jacksonville, Texas. She then came to the University of Texas, Austin as a junior. She graduated in 1949, an English major and psychology minor with a Texas Certified Teaching Certificate. She married Charles E. Ferguson, a widower in 1967, retired Naval Officer, and father of four children. Yvonne completed her Masters Degree at Southwest Texas State University in 1969 and obtained her Counselor Certification. Next, she went to the University of Texas, Austin and received her Administrative and Supervisory Certification in 1972. All this while teaching and rearing two children. Yvonne was a Principal at Oak Hills Elementary School for four years until she retired. Her main interests were history and genealogy. She was very proud of her ancestry and their patreotism to this country. She belonged to the DAR, Thankful Hubbard Chapter, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, Embassy Chapter, and the Magna Charta Dames, Austin Colony. Yvonne was a life member of the National Grigsby Sparks organization. Yvonne loved history and was so knowlagable about Austin she was a guide for Ronnie and Mary Reynolds, Around Austin, from 1984-1987. Music was a big part of her life. She played the piano in her classroom at Pease Elementary, monthly for AARP, Austin Women's Club and Kwill Klub for special programs. She belonged to the Faith Presbyterian Church. Yvonne was an only child and was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Beckcam Caddell, father, Joseph C. Caddel, and husband, Charles E. Ferguson. Charles and Yvonne celebrated 43 years together. She resided at Westminster Manor for eight years. She was also a member of the Austin Heritage Society, Seguin Conservation Society, Smithsonian ins tuition, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Austin Retired Teachers, Texas Retired Teachers Association, Texas State Teachers Association, Retired Officers Wives Club, American Association of University Women, Texas State Historical Association, and the Knife and Fork Club. Memorial Service: Westminster Manor Chapel 4100 Jackson Avenue Austin, Texas 78731 Friday, October 18, 2019 2:00-4:00 P.M. Interment: Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery San Antonio, Texas
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019