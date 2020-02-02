|
|
COLLINS, Chase Shaquelle Chase Shaquelle Collins, 26, of Austin, died Friday, January 17th. He was born in Austin, TX on January 3, 1994, a son of Kimberly Yvonne Monroe and Adrian Collins. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, February 8th at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, February 7th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020