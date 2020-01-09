Home

Chelsi Nicole West Obituary
WEST, Chelsi Nicole 06/16/1992 01/01/2020 Heaven has claimed a new angel. Our precious girl left this world peacefully in her sleep while visiting friends in Evergreen Colorado. Daughter of Jason and Sandra West, Chelsi was born and lived her whole life in South Austin. She graduated from Bowie High School and was working towards a degree in Child Psychology. Known affectionately as "Chels", She loved all things Longhorns, Astros, and Cowboys. Chelsi touched so many lives.the two and four legged kind. If she cared for your children or your fur babies, you knew she was caring for family. If she was your friend, you were her family. When it came to her family, she was fierce. She never forgot special days, happy moments, and special memories. Her greatest enjoyments came from buying special gifts for others, making Target runs, watching all of the Christmas shows she had saved on her DVR, putting up the Christmas tree, making nachos for her and Granny, taking the obligatory shot of whiskey with her dad before football and baseball games, shopping with her mom, taking care of her beloved Abbi, getting her nails done and her hair colored, enjoying a good concert, staying in for movie nights, anything Harry Potter, that first pumpkin spiced latte in the fall, sunflowers, bumblebees, and reading a good book. Please help us keep Chelsi's beautiful light shining. Carry her with you in this world as she always carried you in her heart. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider making a donation to your local animal shelter. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Harrell Funeral Home located at 1715 Kirby Kyle, Texas. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020
