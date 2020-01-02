|
|
ROSE, Cherrell Williams 1933 2019 Cherrell Williams Rose passed away in Smithville Texas on December 24th. Mrs. Rose was born to Walter and Ethel Williams in Sacramento California on December 6th, 1933. After her father's death in 1945, Mrs. Rose and her family relocated to Perry GA. Mrs. Rose graduated from Georgia Teacher's College in 1955. Mrs. Rose lived most of her adult life in Austin and Smithville TX. Mrs. Rose was married to her Husband, Louis A. Rose for 63 years. Mrs. Rose is survived by her husband Louis, her sister Theresa Bondurant and husband John of Louisville KY, three sons Gary and his wife Eda of Rosanky TX, Jim of Rosanky TX and Mark and his wife Peggy of Double Oak TX. Mrs. Rose is additionally survived by her loving Grandchildren, Michelle, Kristin, Jacob, Julie and Lauren. Mrs. Rose did extensive volunteer work for Boy and Cub Scouts. Mrs. Rose volunteered for the Smithville Heritage Society, served on the Smithville School Board, served on the Texas School Book Review Committee plus numerous other volunteer activities. Mrs. Rose was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Smithville. The Family will welcome Friends for visitation on Monday, December 30th from 5PM to 8PM at Marrs Jones Funeral home in Smithville TX. Funeral Services for Mrs. Rose will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 10AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 followed by burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery. The family asks if memorial donations are made, please make them to Cub Scout Pack 183 in Smithville or the First United Methodist Church of Smithville Building Fund.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 2, 2020