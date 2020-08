Cheryl Allen

ALLEN, Cheryl 72 of Lockhart passed away on 07/25/2020 with her family by her side. She was married to William (Dink) Allen on 05/12/96. Cheryl Retired from the City Of Austin Fire Dept in 2007 after 20yrs of service. She is survived by her husband Dink Allen of Lockhart, daughter Tessa Lawrence & husband Randy, 2 brothers, 7 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held @ Cook-Walden Capital Parks, Pflugerville, Tx on 08/15/20 @10am



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store