KUHARSKI, Cheryl Anne Morton KUHARSKI, Cheryl Anne Morton, 73, of Austin, Texas passed away unexpectedly and joined the Lord on 3-24-2020. Cheryl was born in Boise, Idaho on 2-13-1947 to the late John & Helen Morton. Cheryl graduated from Boise High School in 1965 and attended both Boise State College and Idaho State University. Cheryl married Steve Kuharski of Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1968. The family moved to Austin Texas in 1983, where she worked as an HR Director at CSI Printing, and later at CEDRA Bio Analytical Corp, from where she retired in 2010. In 2013, Cheryl began volunteering for the Settlement Home for Children, where she spent countless hours dedicating her time to the organization she loved so dearly. Cheryl proudly served as the President in 2018-2019. Cheryl enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. She had a passion for traveling the world, playing golf, devoting her time to local organizations and most of all, being with her beloved family. Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Steve Kuharski, her son Scott Kuharski and wife Lanie of Cedar Park, Texas , granddaughter Ryan and grandson Luke, as well as daughter Kym Allenby and her husband, Robert Allenby, of Jupiter, Florida and granddaughters Francesca and Elisabetta. A memorial service will be held when conditions allow group gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution in Cheryl's honor, to the Settlement Home for Children, 1600 Payton Gin Road, Austin, Texas 78758 www.settlementhome.org, or, in her honor, to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020