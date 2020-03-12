|
|
OLSEN, Cheryl Anne Cheryl Anne Olsen was born in Santa Barbara, CA on August 31, 1962 and went fishing permanently on March 6, 2020 in Louisville, KY. A rare combination of intellect and heart, Cheryl was a lover of dogs, travel, delicious food, Christmas, and empowering others. Smart, funny, brave and generous, she helped her special people earn GEDs, college diplomas, legal settlements, music careers, and anything else they previously thought unobtainable. She was a force of nature. Cheryl attended The University of Texas at Austin where she received her degree in Economics. She enhanced that with an Accounting degree and furthered her accomplishments when she passed her CPA on the first try making her loved ones so proud. Cheryl Olsen is survived by her best friend, Michealle Wheaton; steadfast companions, Weezie and Hobson; parents, David and Sandra Olsen; sisters, Kathy Olsen Hoile and Janet Olsen Ryan (Sean Ryan); beloved uncle and godfather, Richard Olsen; nieces and nephews, Christopher and Courtney Hoile, Dillon, Logan, Savannah and Tessa Ryan; aunts and uncles, Candace Olsen, Joel and Barbara Amos; cousins, Jennifer and Jeff Olsen, John Amos and Patti Perkins-Leone; and many wonderful friends she considered family. Also survived by all of Simi Valley, Chicago, Austin and Louisville. In lieu of a memorial service, Cheryl would want you to honor her memory by living as she did; give of yourself to others with a generosity of spirit, always protest for what's right, and look out for the underdog.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020