HARRIS, Cheryl Louise Cheryl Louise Harris, 75, of Johnson City, TX went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Fredericksburg, TX surrounded by her family. She was born on March 27, 1944 in Georgetown, TX to Albert Winston Cox and Martha Louise (McDuffie) Cox. Cheryl grew up in San Marcos, TX where she attended school. Cheryl married the love of her life, Neal Duncan Harris, on September 13, 1960. Cheryl spent over 35 years teaching young people and had a great passion for learning. Many of those years were spent in Johnson City, TX. She was a wonderful mother of two children. She loved to dance, spend time with her family and take trips to the beach. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Harris and her brother, Bubba Jones. Survivors include her two children, Brent Harris and wife Joann of Johnson City, TX and Pamela Ryan and husband Judd of Midland, TX; four grandchildren, Brittany and Brett Harris and Jennifer and Brooke Ryan; and a host of other loving relatives and very dear friends. The family of Cheryl Harris would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the nurses and staff of Windcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fredericksburg, TX for their continued love and support of our beloved mother over the past five months. Visitation will be 5:00 7:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Crofts Crow Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday morning with Rev. Ernest Topper officiating. Interment will follow in the Johnson City Masonic Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020