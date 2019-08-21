|
MORANO, Cheryl Kay Cheryl Kay Morano passed away on August 16, 2019, with her husband and her children by her side. Cheryl was born on August 7, 1955, to the late Richard and Billie McMinn in Mercedes, Texas. She spent her childhood years in and around La Feria, Texas, and, at age 15 came to live in Austin where she graduated from Crockett High School in 1973. Cheryl studied at The University of Texas at Austin and earned her BA in Elementary Education in 1977. In 1979, Cheryl married Karl Kabler. Their daughter, Kelly Rebecca, was born in 1981. The family returned to Austin in 1982, where Cheryl spent the rest of her life. Their son, Joshua David, was born in 1984. In 2003, Cheryl married James (Jim) Morano and they settled in the Westlake area of Austin. She and Jim loved to travel, especially enjoying trips to Italy, Paris, Hawaii, and the beach. The couple also enjoyed fine dining in and around Austin, as well as large gatherings of family and friends for special occasions and holidays at their home. After graduating from UT, Cheryl taught elementary school in Houston before moving to Dallas in 1978. However, Cheryl spent most of her career in state government. She began as an intake staffer at the Texas Department of Human Services and rose to become the Deputy Director for Administration in the Child Support Division of the Office of the Texas Attorney General. After more than 35 years of service to the state, she retired in 2004. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Jim Morano, her daughter, Kelly Kabler Bruneman (Keith), and her son, Josh Kabler (Christina), as well as her four beloved grandchildren, Trey and Tanner Bruneman and Kacen and Kayla Kabler. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Annie McMinn of Wimberly, and her sister, Rebecca Morton of George West. Other survivors include her maternal aunt, Mattie Lou Larry of Houston, her maternal uncle, David Kleen of Burnet, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. An enormous circle of friends, with whom Cheryl created loyal, loving, lasting bonds, will forever remember her. Cheryl fought a long battle against a rare disease and showed her family and friends the true meaning of grace, bravery, and fortitude in the face of adversity. Her family wishes to thank the many health care providers who supported Cheryl in her battle. These include the amazing teams at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Seton Hospital, and Texas Oncology. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Mayo Clinic for amyloidosis research.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 21, 2019