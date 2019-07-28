|
LARSON, Chong A bittersweet day came upon us as Chong Larson passed away on July 18, 2019, at Christopher House in Austin, Texas, after an extended illness. Chong was born August 21, 1940, in Korea under Japanese Occupation, during WW2. She married former Austin City Council Member Bob Larson, the love of her life, on February 25, 1975. Their forty-four year marriage brought them three sons and their dog, Hunter. She is survived by all. Chong loved cooking for her family and friends. She embraced life while enjoying time in her garden, supporting Bob in his community service affairs or cheerfully singing daily her favorite song, both in English and Korean, "Amazing Grace." The grace and love she shared with her family and friends will always hold a treasured place in our hearts.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019