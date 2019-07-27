|
|
REID, Christa Leanne Our ray of sunshine, Christa Leanne Reid, 28 of Cedar Creek left us unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019, due to an auto accident. Christa was born in Austin, Texas on August 3, 1990 the daughter of Jimmy "Jim" and Kay (Thomas) Reid. She was a Christian and was baptized at an early age. She attended the Bastrop schools. She was FFA Sweetheart, a cheerleader in high school, and elected as Rising Star in her senior year. Christa graduated on the Deans List from Texas State University and was a fourth-grade teacher at Emile Elementary School in Bastrop ISD. She worked very hard to become an elementary education teacher and was so proud the day she earned her first teaching assignment. Her family was, and still is, very proud of her accomplishments. Christa had a heart of gold. She enjoyed making people happy and lived to help others. Christa loved country life and tending to all the animals and cattle on her family place. She was the youngest of her siblings and followed them everywhere they went. Christa loved life, and her family loved it along with her. She is survived by her parents, two brothers: Ryan Reid and wife, Shannon and Brett Reid; one sister, Alysa Johnson and husband, Kyle; three nieces: Fallon, Audrey and Mikah ; one nephew, Easton; three aunts, Lucy Stephens and husband, Clifford, Theo "Thinnie" Gray and Billie Marie "Totsie" Robinson; and numerous cousins. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at the Bastrop Providence Funeral Home in Bastrop. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bastrop Providence Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Upper Cedar Creek Cemetery, Hwy 21, Cedar Creek, Texas. Pallbearers will be Ryan Reid, Brett Reid, Kyle Johnson, Nathan Mouser, Danny Hinkle, and Alex Klein. Memorial contributions may be made to First National Bank, Christa Reid Memorial Fund, Account #2197051 Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 Highway 71 East, Bastrop, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 27, 2019