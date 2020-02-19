Home

The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory - Georgetown
393 North IH-35
Georgetown, TX 78628
512-869-8888
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Helen Catholic Church
2700 E. University Ave
Georgetown, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
2700 E. University Ave
Georgetown, TX
View Map
1982 - 2020
Christina Elliot Obituary
ELLIOTT, Christina Christina (Chrissy) Elliott, 37, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2020. Christina was born March 4, 1982 in Austin, Tx. A Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM with the rosary to begin at 7:00 PM at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2700 E. University Ave, Georgetown, Texas 78626 The funeral mass will take place the following morning, Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM also at St. Helen Catholic Church Burial Service will follow at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 N IH35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. Reception to follow at St. Helen at Rita Activity Center. In lieu of flowers, Christina's family asks that guests donate to Brookwood of Georgetown (BIG) www.brookwoodingeorgetown.org or St Helen Catholic School www.shcslions.org or the in her name. For a full obituary please visit www.gabrielsfuneral.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020
