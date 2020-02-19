|
|
ELLIOTT, Christina Christina (Chrissy) Elliott, 37, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2020. Christina was born March 4, 1982 in Austin, Tx. A Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM with the rosary to begin at 7:00 PM at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2700 E. University Ave, Georgetown, Texas 78626 The funeral mass will take place the following morning, Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM also at St. Helen Catholic Church Burial Service will follow at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 N IH35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. Reception to follow at St. Helen at Rita Activity Center. In lieu of flowers, Christina's family asks that guests donate to Brookwood of Georgetown (BIG) www.brookwoodingeorgetown.org or St Helen Catholic School www.shcslions.org or the in her name. For a full obituary please visit www.gabrielsfuneral.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020