LOFTIS, Christine Aleman We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved mother, Christine Loftis, has come home from her last party here on earth and moved on to her next adventure. We miss her so much already. She was preceded in death by her father, Ben Aleman, and her brothers, Frank and David Aleman. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Aleman, her sister, Dina Hansen, and her extended family and friends. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, with Recitation of Holy Rosary and Eulogies beginning at 12:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, our mom requested that donations be made to the Boston Terrier Rescue. We would also like to recognize Christopher House her hospice providers, who were exceptionally attentive and gracious assisting her transition in those final hours. She would have welcomed any donations to them as well. Mom, we love you and will keep you in our hearts always until we join you in the next life. Vera and Vance
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 13, 2019