HERRERA, Christine M. Our beloved Christine M. Herrera, age 56, was called to our Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnulfo and Lola Rose Melendez, Sr.; her granddaugther, Eva Marandy Reyes; her sister, Angelina Akers and her brother, John Alfred Melendez. Christine is survived by her children, Jeffrey Herrera and his wife, Regina, David Herrera, Jr., John Paul Herrera and his wife, Chelsie, and Michael Eric Herrera and his wife, Alysia, Joshua Wood; her long time partner, Gilbert Vasquez; step-children, Stella Vasquez and her husband, Armando Reyes, Layla M. Vasquez, and Gilbert Vasquez, Jr.; her siblings, Arnulfo Melendez, Jr. and his wife, Maria Antonia, Lucille Miles and her husband, William, and Joe Arthur Melendez and his wife, Sylvia; the father of her children, David Herrera, Sr.; 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In addition, Christine is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Frank Herrera, David Escobedo, Jonathan Miles, Arnold Melendez III, Joe Luis Melendez, Daniel Luna, and Jeremy Miles. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Services will be live-streamed to allow participation by those unable to attend through Facebook Live, Mission - South Side. Jeremiah31:13 "For I will turn their mourning into joy, and will comfort them, and make them rejoice from their sorrows."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store