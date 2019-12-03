Home

Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Serenity Hall
Christine M. Salinas Obituary
SALINAS, Christine M. Our beloved Christine M. Salinas, age 65, was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zeferino and Lucy Mendoza, and her sister, Terri Mendoza Portillo. Christine is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Joe Salinas; her sons, Joe M. Salinas, Jerald Salinas (Woody), Erik Salinas (Jackie McKay), and Brandon Salinas and his wife, Elly; her grandchildren, Adelina Salinas, Eusebio Salinas, Mateo Salinas, Gracie Salinas, and Alfredo Rodriguez, IV, and her sister, Bekki Mendoza Torres and her husband, Rey, and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. A Scripture Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, also at the funeral home. A reception will be held at Serenity Hall following the Scripture Service.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 3, 2019
