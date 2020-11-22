OTT, Christine Strong Age 61, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 in her home in Austin, Texas. surrounded by her loving friends and family. She was born to James and Jean (Sharron) Strong on May 15, 1959 in Natick, Massachusetts. Chris graduated from Natick High School and attended Cape Cod Community College. Cape Cod was always special to Chris, having spent many childhood summers there. Chris obtained a degree in health education from Springfield College before deciding to follow her dream of moving to the balmy beaches of California. While in California, Chris not only cultivated her love of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead's laidback music by attending hundreds of concerts, but also obtained as master's degree in health education. There, Chris worked as a safety officer for Hughes Aircraft Company. On St. Patrick's Day in 1984 she met Bob Ott, the man who would become and remain the love of her life. Bob has often expressed how mystified he was that such a beautiful woman would even talk to him, much less go on a date with him. Chris and Bob married two years later on a sunny cliff over the Pacific Ocean. Not long after the birth of William, their first son, Chris and Bob moved to Charleston, South Carolina. While there, Chris taught health at the College of Charleston and soon gave birth to her second son, Jeffery. Always ahead of the curve, Chris fell in love with Austin, Texas on a business trip, and soon the family was headed to the Lone Star State. Chris became a centerpiece of her neighborhood, ever hosting parties on the back patio, mixing killer margaritas, and usually arguing politics. Chris' pride and joy were her two sons, for whom she would do anything. She became a second mother to many of her sons' friends and was deeply involved in every activity that her sons participated in, from Boy Scouts to baseball. Despite battling a Parkinson's Disease diagnosis, Chris continued to explore, travel, and light up any room she went into with her smile. At the beginning of this year, she was also diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, which also took the lives of her father and her two brothers. Chris is survived by her loving husband, Bob; Sons, William and Jeffery, their partners, Hilary Sanchez and Haley Echevarria; Sister, Lois McCormack; Brother-in-Law, Terry McCormack; Sister-in-Law, Diane Strong; Nieces, Mary McCormack, Hannah Maguire, Morgan Clawson, Madeline King, Natalie King, and Charlotte King; Nephews, Greg Strong, Derek Strong, Gavin Maguire, Daniel Maguire, and Matthew Clawson; and Mother-in-Law, Julianna Ott. Chris is predeceased by her parents, Jean and James Strong; Brothers, James (Jimmy) Strong, Jeffrey Strong, and William (Bill) Strong; Sister-in-Law, Donna Strong. Memorials can be made in Chris' honor to the Texas ALS Association at www.alstexas.org
.