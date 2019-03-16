JONES, Christine Renee Age 46 of Elgin passed away on Wednesday March 13th, 2019. Christine was born December 5, 1972 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Frank and Ginger James. Christine served as Funeral Director and Operations manager of Providence Funeral Home, Bastrop and Taylor. Previously she and her husband Brad served many families working together at Jones Family Funeral Home of Elgin. Christine's life work was caring for others. Christine had a servant's heart full of compassion. She loved her Lord and her family above all else. Her children were her pride and joy. Christine was preceded in death by mother Ginger Webb James, Grandmother Clara Webb, grandparents Luther and Diane James, mother in law Billie Jones, Cousin Kevin Alexander, and sweet Angel babies. Christine is survived by her loving husband Brad Jones. Her children Kendyl Pipkin (Zac Moore), Caleb Pipkin, Cayden Pipkin, and Kase Jones. As well as her Dad Frank James, Grandfather Bob Webb, her Father in law Benny Jones, her brothers Frank James Jr., Kenneth James (Lorena) and niece Aryanna James. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her very much. Visitation will be held Saturday March 16th, 2019 from 5-7pm at Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home is Elgin, Texas. A celebration of Christine's life will be held at 2pm Sunday March 17th, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 205 West 2nd Elgin, Texas. She will be laid to Rest at the Elgin Cemetery. Arrangements are Entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary