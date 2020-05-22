|
|
HOLT, Christopher Allen November 21, 1989 May 20, 2020 It is with the heaviest of hearts, that we share the passing of our only child, Christopher, to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, May 20 to be lovingly surrounded by a host of family, some friends, and his pets that preceded him in their passage to an everlasting life. At his best, Chris was a bright, intelligent, and fervently independent individual. He was defined by strongly held beliefs and let no one person or position overly influence him otherwise. At a very early age, his grandmother labeled him as an "independent know-it-all" which sums it up... following him the rest of his life, and he wore that label with pride. Chris was an ardent reader and was knowledgeable of numerous authors and subject matter, enjoying discussion with anyone, about anything. He truly enjoyed music and loved playing his guitars. What we will cherish most, are all the memories of Chris and his friends. He loved them all so much and we will be forever grateful to all of you. And what we will remember is the bright, caring, and wonderful person he was. He is survived by his parents, John and Sharon Holt, his grandmother, Bess Dougherty, all of Austin, and his aunt and uncle, Burns and Dianne Holt of Georgetown. At this time, and in the current environment, there are no plans for a memorial. Please hold Chris close in your thoughts and prayers and, again, appreciate the best of memories of Chris.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 22, 2020