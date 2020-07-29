1/1
Christopher Anthony Lee Sanchez
1993 - 2020
SANCHEZ, Christopher Anthony Lee Age 27 of Austin, Texas passed away on July 22, 2020. Christopher Sanchez was born on March 9, 1993. Christopher was raised by his parents Barbara E. White-Martinez and Jose L. Martinez, in Austin, Texas. One of Christopher's greatest passions is to Barbeque for family, friends, and even strangers (who then quickly became friends) from Mable Davis Skate Park; where he will forever be remembered as "The Grill Master". Christopher is survived by his parents, Jose L. Martinez and Barbara E. White-Martinez; his brother, Jesse R. Sanchez and fiancée Eileen Mata, brother "Louie" Isabel D. Sanchez and wife Brittany Sanchez, brother Joseph L. Martinez; sister Erika M. Martinez, sister Vanessa N. Martinez; grandparents, Linda and Leonardo Martinez, and Marcelino Martinez, Sr. and Francisca Martinez; uncle, Leonard Martinez; and other family members including 4 aunts; 2 uncles; 13 cousins; and 15 nieces and nephews Memorial Visitation for family and friends will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 2p.m. until 9p.m., at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas 78745. In honor of Christopher, we ask that you wear purple if possible, as it is his favorite color. A facemask must be worn at all times inside the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
