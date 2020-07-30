HALL SR., Christopher Fitzgerald "Chris" Chris Hall, Sr., 49, of Austin died Saturday, July 25th He was born in San Antonio, TX on February 5, 1971, a son of Sfg Bishop Dr. Ruby F. (Curly) and Elder Jimmy Hall. He was the husband of Ora Ann (Ingram) Hall. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be 3PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/chrishall
) August 1st at First Pentecostal Church of Austin. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, July 31st. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.