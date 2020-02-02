Home

KNIGHT, Christopher James Christopher James Knight, 62, passed away on January 19, 2020. Born into the military family of James and Mary Knight, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sharon Knight; son and daughter-in-law Aaron and Melissa Knight, and grandchildren Aerianna, Zachary, Bethany and Aidan; brother Thomas Knight; brother and sister-in-law Stephen and Glenda Knight; brother Alan Knight; and, many nieces and nephews. He was employed with the Austin ISD in Facilities for 32 years. He was dedicated to serving others and providing outstanding service throughout the school district. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 29, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, at Mills Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, donations for medical expenses may be made through VENMO to @Sharon-Knight-34. Cards may be mailed to Sharon Knight, C/O Mills Elementary School, 6201 Davis Lane, Austin, TX 78749.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020
