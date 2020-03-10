|
CARVER, Christopher Lynn Christopher Lynn Carver passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 51 in Kyle, Texas. He was born December 18, 1968 in Victoria, Texas. Christopher is the son of Judith and Gary Carver (adoptive father) of Georgetown, Texas and Dr. Lynn and Lisa Thompson (affectionately known as TOM) of Austin, Texas, and the husband of Tina (Cook) Carver, of Kyle, Texas. Christopher led a full and rich life. He graduated from Athens High School and immediately entered the Navy Reserves, serving 10 years as a Marine Combat Medic, including in Operation Desert Storm. He attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas and was an active member of the Chi Delta Eta fraternity, where he and his brothers made many memories. He was a friend to everyone, and established life-long friendships that he cherished until his death. Christopher worked for the Texas Department of Health in Austin, Texas providing technical and facilitative support to EMS providers in Central and East Texas. He then served as a Paramedic and Flight Medic for Lubbock EMS, specializing in burn patients, pediatrics, and women's health. His calling to higher education began at Texas Tech University, as the EMS Education Coordinator, and continued at Austin Community College as a Professor of Emergency Medical Services, where he taught until his death. Christopher shared his undying passion for EMS with all of his students and peers and has left a permanent legacy on the profession in Central Texas. Christopher is survived by his wife, Tina Carver, and daughter Sophia Cook Carver; daughter Taylor Adair Carver Black of St. Louis, Missouri; step-daughters Tatum and Taylor Jund of Pflugerville, Texas; step-daughter Lindsay Brooks Nault and husband Justin Nault of Lawrence, Kansas, granddaughter Harper Renee Nault, brother Dustin Carver of Georgetown, Texas, brother Sam Morris and wife Jennifer of Elk Grove, CA; and nieces Megan and Laura Morris of Elk Grove, CA. He additionally leaves behind his parents, cousins and a host of friends, students, and peers. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Harrell Funeral Home in Kyle, Texas. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Harrell Funeral Home in Kyle, Texas. Internment of remains will be immediately following at Kyle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to establish a scholarship in his name through Austin Community College Foundation. Gifts can be made at 5930 Middle Fiskville Road, Austin, TX 78752 or online at www.austincc.edu/foundation. Click on the "Give Now" button and select ACC Foundation Memorial Scholarship. Under gift type, click on "In Memory Of " and enter Christopher Carver. For questions, you can contact the ACC Foundation office at (512) 223-7743. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Christopher's family on his On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2020