ROBINSON, Christopher Othello "Chris/Roc" Christopher Robinson, 41, of Austin died Friday, April 17th He was born in Austin, TX on July 13, 1978, a son of the late Helen Marie (Davidson) and Jerry Sylvester Robinson, Jr. The Family Graveside Service with Pastor Fred Warren B. Warner II will be Livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/c hristopherrobinson12 Noon on Monday April 27th. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2PM to 5PM on Sunday, April 26th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020