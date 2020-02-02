|
COLLINS, Christopher Robert Christopher Robert Collins, age 65, died at his home in Lake Hills, TX, on January 16, 2020. A life-long cab driver in both Boston, MA, and Austin, TX, for a time he owned and operated an independent cab. But his passion was adopting and caring for homeless dogs. Chris was a gifted student who excelled at academics. He was also a devoted fan of all Boston professional sports teams and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Growing up in Lexington, MA, he particularly enjoyed playing outdoor ice hockey at The Old Res on Marrett Road. He also loved sailing in the ocean near his family's summer home in Gloucester, MA. There he was also a lifeguard at Coffin's Beach and an accomplished diver. In Texas, he played ice hockey in adult leagues and was an avid NHL fan. Playing the guitar was another passion, and he had a sophisticated taste in music that spanned many genres. Austin's live music scene gave him many opportunities to indulge this. Christopher Robert Collins was born on March 3, 1954 in Los Angeles, CA. The first of five children born to Wallace Curtis Collins and Patricia Lowery Collins, he attended schools in San Pedro, CA and Lexington, MA, where he graduated from Lexington High School. He later attended Boston College and graduated from the University of Texas in Austin. He is survived by his mother, four siblings and their spouses (Kimberly Collins Jermain, Colleen Collins, Cathlin and Robert Smith, Mathias Collins and Jennifer Mallette), and seven nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA, 01930 or Cowboy Capital Pet Assistance League, P.O. Box 2200, Bandera, TX, 78003.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020