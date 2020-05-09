|
|
ENGMAN, Christopher Robert Christopher Robert Engman, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 41 on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Chris was born in Freeport, TX on October 14, 1978. He was raised in Brazoria and attended Columbia High School where he was a part of the Columbia marching band drum line. He received a BS in Computer Science and an MBA from University of Houston - Clear Lake. His career of working in technology included AT&T, Dell Computers, and Apple in Austin, TX, where he worked over for ten years. Outside of his beloved career at Apple, Chris enjoyed many hobbies including movies, reading, comic books, road trips, collecting, and music. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Constance Hale of Bay City and Grandfather Burdette Engman of South Dakota. He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Bob and Martha Engman of Brazoria, brother, Brad Engman and wife, Kelly of Beasley, nephew, Daniel and niece, Donna, sister, Amy Woodrome and husband, Matt of Spring, niece, Lucy, nephew, Elliot, with another nephew expected in the fall, and grandmother, Ruth Engman of South Dakota. He will also be remembered by aunts, an uncle, and many cousins that lived in Texas, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota. Chris will also be kept alive in the many memories made with his best friends, Rusty Phillips and Daniel Johnson, who will always miss his compassion and willingness to support them in addition to his coworkers and fellow man. Private services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in West Columbia, Texas. Donations in Chris's honor can be coordinated through [email protected] and will be put towards scholarship funds for his niece and nephews.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2020