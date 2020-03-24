|
|
KORZILIUS, Senior Deputy, Christopher Scott Travis County Sheriff Senior Deputy, Christopher Scott Korzilius passed away on Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020 while on his morning work commute. Christopher is preceded in death by his sister, Katherine and is survived by his loving partner Bethany, his mother, Nancy Korzilius, of Austin, TX and father and stepmother, Paul and Patti Korzilius of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family. Christopher graduated from Westlake High School in the Eanes Independent School District, received his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice at Texas State University, as well as graduating from the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG) Law Enforcement Academy. Christopher is a nine-year law enforcement veteran. He began his law enforcement career with the Austin Independent School District Police Department and later transitioned to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. Christopher was recently one of several TCSO members recently honored at the agency's annual awards ceremony where he and five others received the Commendation Bar for responding to a "shots fired" call in July 2018. He also has received several other awards and commendations, including employee of the quarter seven months after being hired and letters of commendation and appreciation from supervisors and colleagues and was named Victim Services Deputy of the Year. Chris and Bethany loved spending time with their family, traveling and snorkeling. They belonged to several Texas wine clubs and would spend leisure time visiting their favorite wineries in the Hill Country. Chris loved playing video games, was an avid dog lover, and enjoyed time at home with Bethany. Funeral services for Christopher have been postponed until the coronavirus pandemic is over. Services with full honors may be delayed by weeks or months due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Travis County Victim Services Office at P.O. Box 1748, Austin, TX, 78767; www.tcsheriff.org. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2020