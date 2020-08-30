1/
Chuck Cazzola
CAZZOLA, Chuck On August 1, 2020, Chuck Cazzola went home to be with the Lord. Although his last few years were difficult ones, he could always manage a warm greeting and hug for family and friends. Born to Cuneo and Louise Crimaldi on September 6, 1933, Chuck lived in Chicago Illinois until the 1970s, when he moved to Texas. After opening a restaurant and an Italian beef stand near the University of Texas, he decided to resume work in plumbing through his own company, Cazzola Plumbing. Developers familiar with his work and reputation were quick to sign him on for projects in the Austin and San Antonio areas. When he wasn't working, he could be found on the tennis courts. He traveled to tournaments throughout the region with his "tennis family". Chuck looked forward to annual family reunions, where he visited with his brother, sisters, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Jena. His children: Mary Ann Maynard, Louise (Chiki) Odineal, Chuck DiMarco, Mary Busbee, Cathy Imhoff, Cristy Sea, Michael Crimaldi, and one stepson, Brian Bennight. Chuck had 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family plans to have an outdoor gathering to celebrate his life at a time to be announced later.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 30, 2020.
