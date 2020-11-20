DEVER, Cindy Cindy Dever passed away peacefully, at home in the company of her family, on November 6, 2020. Cindy was born on July 13 1942 in Jackson, Tennessee to Mabel and Albert Dancy. Her mother Mabel was a second grade teacher, and Cindy acquired from her a life-long passion for teaching, which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She attended college first at David Lipscomb College, where she met her future husband of 57 years, George Dever. Cindy and George lived in Tennessee, Maryland, California, Florida, and Germany, but eventually settled in Austin in 1976. There Cindy and George raised their three children Josh, Paul, and Meghan. Cindy taught fifth grade while living in Maryland and then taught second grade at Spicewood Elementary in Austin for many years. A generation of students benefited from her love of teaching and remember her fondly. Cindy was an avid traveler, with a special love of the national parks, especially Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Cindy served as a Stephen Minister at Covenant Presbyterian Church and as a Stephen Minister, an elder, and a deacon at United Christian Church. The love of literature and reading filled her life. Cindy is survived by her husband George; by her brother Albert Dancy and his wife Ann; by her three children Josh (and his wife Sharon), Paul (and his wife Steph), and Meghan (and her husband Tony); by her nine deeply beloved grandchildren Sophia, Maeve, Brigid, Grace, Bria, Elise, Kellan, Gabriel, and Kai; by many nieces and nephews; by her beloved cat Tiki; and by her many friends and students whose lives she touched over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Austin (https://www.hospiceaustin.org/get-involved/donate/
) or Bookspring (https://www.bookspring.org/en/menu-of-donor-opportunities/
).