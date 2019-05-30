WILLIS, Cindy Talbott Cindy Talbott Willis, 55, of Austin, Texas passed away on May 14, 2019, at her home on the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, Texas. Cindy was born June 4, 1963 to Thomas and Ann Talbott. She graduated from Westlake High School in 1981 and from the University of Texas in 1984, earning a BS in Education. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and a sustaining member of the Austin Junior Forum. Cindy married her high school sweetheart Mark Willis in 1984 and their daughter Mary Elizabeth was born in 1999. The three of them shared a full life of love, fun and travel. Cindy was kind, loving, caring and the heart of their home. She knew how to enjoy life with a twist of mischief and one-of-a-kind humor. She brought elegance and class to everything she did, and she found beauty in others. When you captured her heart, you knew it. Cindy had a deep love for the ocean, flowers, her family and close friends. Cindy is survived by her loving husband Mark, her daughter Mary Elizabeth, her parents Tom and Ann Talbott of Austin, brother Tom and wife Leana of San Angelo, her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins in Maryland and North Carolina and her many friends. The family would like to give thanks to those who cared for Cindy during her illness including dear friends Dr. Doug Smith, Melanie McIntosh Frank, Jason & Rhonda Miller and Brandon Jones. The family would like to give special thanks to nurses Michelle Campbell and Christa McDonald for their compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday June 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at the Lakeway Church in Austin, Texas. Arrangements are by Weed Corley Lakeway. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Willis Family Foundation, P. O. Box 162686, Austin, Texas 78716 which will strive to advance the early detection of breast cancer through new promising advances such as implementation of cancer sniffing dogs. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary