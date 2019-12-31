|
|
DAVIS, Jr., Clair Morris Clair Morris Davis was born November 9, 1942 in Monticello, Arkansas. He died Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Morris was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Some of his great joys in life centered around coaching and watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was an avid golfer and loved watching Rice sports, particularly football and baseball. Morris was a graduate of Rice University and the University of Texas School of Law. While attending law school he received the Order of the Coif and was a member of the University of Texas Law Review. He graduated with honors and immediately joined the law firm of McGinnis, Lochridge, and Kilgore. He remained at the law firm for thirty-nine years and served as the managing partner for several years. He was listed in Best Lawyers (1987-2005) in the fields of Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Securities Law as well as in Corporate Law (2006). He was admitted to the United States Court of Claims and United States District Courts for the Western District of Texas. In 2006 Morris became General Counsel for Temple Inland, a Fortune 500 company. He served there until its acquisition by International Paper in 2012. At that time he returned to McGinnis Lochridge as Attorney at Law. Morris was a member of the American Bar Association, American Arbitration Association, State Bar of Texas, Entech, Inc., a subsidiary of Montana Power Company (Board of Directors), Foundation for the Homeless (Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board), and was an elder at Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church. Morris was preceded in death by his parents, Clair Morris Davis and Edna Davis Philips. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, June Williams Davis, and their children, Clair Morris Davis III (Tres) and Paul Rogers, Ellen and Imad Salem and their children Philip, Andrew, and Jonathan, and Lynne and Joel Simon and their children Joshua and Paige. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 2nd at 2:00 at Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Morris' memory to The Foundation for the Homeless or to Rice Athletics. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020