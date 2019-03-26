Services Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 North Lamar Austin , TX 78752 (512) 454-5611 For more information about Claire Bizzell Memorial service 1:00 PM Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 North Lamar Austin , TX 78752 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Claire Bizzell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claire Bizzell

Obituary Condolences Flowers BIZZELL, Rosa Claire Dorman Dodillet Passed away on March 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas due to complications following open heart surgery. Claire was born on January 2, 1937 in Natchitoches, Louisiana to Roy and Ollace Dorman. She moved to Texas as fast as she could and spent most of her childhood in Rio Hondo, Texas. She graduated from King High School in Kingsville, Texas in 1955 and in 1958 graduated from Texas A&I with a BS degree in Education. In a teaching career that spanned over four decades, where she received many honors and accolades, she taught English, Speech, and Debate. Her teaching career included stints in Texas high schools in Edna, Pettus, Manor, and, finally Austin high schools Travis and Akins. She was especially fond of the Pettus High School class of 1965, and hosted a 50th reunion celebration for them in her home in 2015. Claire met every month for lunch at a restaurant with her retired English teacher buddies from Travis High School. She enjoyed reminiscing about old times and catching up on all the latest news about her friends and acquaintances. A gifted writer and orator, Claire was frequently called upon to deliver eulogies for her dear departed friends and family members. No matter how emotional it may have been for her, she was always able to rise to the occasion. Claire was a force of nature with a smile that could light up a room. When Claire became your friend she was your friend for life, from her childhood friends from Rio Hondo to her new friends on Sixpence Lane in Pflugerville where she and her husband, Steve, have resided for the past seven years. She especially loved the "Sixpence Kids" and played Easter Bunny every year when she covered her neighborhood lawns with Easter Eggs. Claire was as excellent cook and loved to throw parties. In fact, she hosted what turned out to be her final party just days before her hospitalization. It was said by a friend that Claire always seemed to be planning a party in her head. Claire was generous with her time and was always there to help others in their times of need. Everyone who knew her loved her. Before her health issues she had recently stated that the past twelve years had been the happiest in her life Claire was predeceased by her parents Roy and Ollace Dorman; daughter Juliette Suzanne Dodillet, first husband, Ronnie Dodillet, granddaughter, Aimee Dodillet, and sister-in-law Suzy Youngblood. She is survived by husband, Steve Bizzell; sons Randall Dodillet (Delores) and Andrew Dodillet; sister Janette Dorman Havens; granddaughters Hilary Kamplain (Justin), Kelsea Dodillet, and Neally Dodillet; great grandsons Max Kamplain, Jonah Kamplain, Emerson Wilmas, and Rowan Wilmas; sisters-in-law Suzanne Casey (Dan), Renee Bizzell, and Janet Bizzell. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other beloved family members and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of St. David's North Austin Medical Center, especially those in the ICU. We also wish to thank Hospice Compassus. Herculean efforts were made to save Claire but, in the end, there was just too much to overcome. A memorial service will be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, Texas 78752. A catered reception will follow immediately after the service. Claire fought and fought and fought to live until, after twenty three days she could fight no more. Rest in peace, sweet Claire. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the is recommended for those who wish to do so. Condolences may be left at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries