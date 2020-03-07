|
|
HERNANDEZ, Claire Elizabeth Our beloved, Claire Elizabeth Hernandez, age 4, was called home by our heavenly Father, Friday, February 28, 2020. The family was so graciously blessed with this angel on May 26, 2015. She is survived by her loving and devoted parents, Rey and April Hernandez, brothers Logan Scott and Gavin Rey; maternal grandparents, Daniel Ledesma Serrano and Elizabeth Flores Serrano; paternal grandparents, Angelita Esquivel-Lorenzana and Jorge Ulteras Lorenzana; paternal grandfather, Reynaldo Hernandez, Jr; uncle and aunt, Pablo and Teresa Serrano; aunt, Megan Hernandez; cousin, Amaya Serrano; honorary Tia, Patricia Johnson; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday March 8, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel, 6204 South First Street Austin, Texas 78745. This will conclude services. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to leave condolences and order flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 7, 2020