Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355

Claire Elizabeth Hernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Elizabeth Hernandez Obituary
HERNANDEZ, Claire Elizabeth Our beloved, Claire Elizabeth Hernandez, age 4, was called home by our heavenly Father, Friday, February 28, 2020. The family was so graciously blessed with this angel on May 26, 2015. She is survived by her loving and devoted parents, Rey and April Hernandez, brothers Logan Scott and Gavin Rey; maternal grandparents, Daniel Ledesma Serrano and Elizabeth Flores Serrano; paternal grandparents, Angelita Esquivel-Lorenzana and Jorge Ulteras Lorenzana; paternal grandfather, Reynaldo Hernandez, Jr; uncle and aunt, Pablo and Teresa Serrano; aunt, Megan Hernandez; cousin, Amaya Serrano; honorary Tia, Patricia Johnson; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday March 8, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel, 6204 South First Street Austin, Texas 78745. This will conclude services. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to leave condolences and order flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -