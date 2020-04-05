|
VON BARGEN, Clara Elizabeth Flowers Clara Elizabeth Flowers Von Bargen passed away on April 2, 2020, just shy of her 90th birthday. She was born to Frank and Harriet Chambers Flowers on June 17, 1930 in Camden, NJ. She followed our father, Richard (Dick) Von Bargen to California in 1948, where he was stationed with the Army Air Corps, and they married on July 30, 1948. Clara was a loving Air Force wife who followed her husband around the world, eventually with six children in tow. When his assignments did not allow her to move with him, she stayed home raising the children by herself without complaint. In 1966, the family settled in Rome, NY for the next 13 years. Clara worked at Montgomery Ward's during that time and was very active in Masonic organizations, including Eastern Star. Dick and Clara then moved to Murchison, TX, where Clara worked for J.C. Penny and in the custom window treatment business. Dick passed away in 1998 and Clara soon moved to Pflugerville to live with her youngest son, Mark. Clara briefly returned to upstate New York from 2016 to 2019 to be close to family members. She returned to Pflugerville in November of 2019. Clara was predeceased by her husband, parents, and sister, Maryanne Niolu. She is survived by her children, Richard; Philip; Robert and wife, Tammy; Lisa and husband, Bob Hardcastle; Craig and wife, Sue; and Mark. She is also survived by numerious grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Frank Flowers, Jr. She will be remembered as a strong woman who loved the Adirondack Mountains, cooking, sewing and drinking wine. Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020