HANNA, Clara JoAnn Clara JoAnn (Beck) Hanna, fondly known as Jody to family and friends, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 30, 2020. She was 80 years old at the time of her death. Jody was born on October 21, 1939 in Guthrie Center, IA to Earl and Harriet (Cameron) Beck. She was welcomed into this world by her two older sisters, Dolores and Darlene (Lacey). The three sisters were followed several years later by their baby brother Jim. Jody graduated Valedictorian from Guthrie Center High in 1958. She was an accomplished basketball player and participated in the Iowa State Tournament twice with her high school team. For many years she even held the Guthrie Center High free throw record. She attended Drake University in Des Moines where she met the love of her life, John, on a blind date in December 1959. After graduating, she and John were married on September 9, 1962. Jody taught school in Des Moines while John finished his degree after which they moved to Clear Lake, IA. Not long after, they moved to Muscatine, IA where together they raised their three children: John Jr.; Lori; and Chad. After successfully shepherding their children to adulthood, Jody and John moved to Des Moines for a few years and then settled in Austin, TX to be near family. She was overjoyed with the birth of her grandchildren Griffin & Kaelyn to her son John & his wife Beth, and Olivia & Luke to her son Chad & his wife Jennifer. Jody was active in her church and she loved to read and laugh. But above all, she loved her family and they loved her back. Jody was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Harriet, and by her sister Darlene. She is survived by her husband John, her son John & wife Beth and their children Griffin & Kaelyn, her daughter Lori & husband John Lowe, her son Chad & wife Jennifer and their children Olivia & Luke, her sister Dolores, her brother Jim & wife Nancy, and numerous cousins, nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Oak Hill United Methodist Church in Austin, TX. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 3, 2020