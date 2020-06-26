BROADBENT, Clara Nell Fletcher Clara Nell Fletcher Broadbent, age 98, passed away peacefully June 23, 2020 in her home. "Nell" as she was affectionately known, a lifelong native of Austin, Texas, was born February 26, 1922 to the late Virginia Mae and James W. Fletcher. She married the love of her life, Harold V.W. Broadbent, D.O., in October of 1942. She was a loving and supportive wife for over fifty-six years. Together they raised two sons, Harold and David. Nell was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. When she wasn't spending time with her family, she enjoyed playing Bridge with friends, entertaining guests, and hosting gatherings in her home. Nell was also a longtime volunteer in her community for the local elections and was a member of First United Methodist Church for over seventy years where she attended Couples Class every Sunday. You could always find her supporting her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren at any event they participated in. Whether she was at a recital or sporting event, she was always in her high heels and beautifully dressed, cheering her family on. She is preceded in death by her husband "Doc", her son Harold, her sisters EllaMae Bergen and Elizabeth Stasny, and her brother J.W. Fletcher, Jr. She is survived by her son David Broadbent and wife JoEllen; four grandchildren Shannon Meyers and husband Richard, Ryan Broadbent and wife Julie, Stephanie Broadbent, and Andrea Gronau and husband Matt; three great-grandchildren Kelley Hurst and husband Jonny, Cody Meyers and fiancé Loraina and Shelly Broadbent; niece, Carolyn Bogan and husband Leroy, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Brookdale Hospice and Heavenly Care Home Health for the loving care and personal attention they gave Nell. Serving as Pallbearers will be: Leroy Bogan, Jonny Hurst, Matt Gronau, Ryan Broadbent, Richard Meyers and Cody Meyers. Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Dr., Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701, https://fumcaustin.org/. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 26, 2020.