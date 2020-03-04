|
BOHLS, Clarence Clarence Bohls passed away March 1, 2020, at 92 at his home. His parents were Otto W. Bohls Sr. and Laura Fuchs Bohls whose ancestors settled and founded the Pflugerville Community in the mid 1800's. He was born in the family farmhouse which he and his siblings deeded to Pflugerville in 1993 for its museum, the Pflugerville Heritage House. Clarence is survived by Leah, his wife of 60 years, daughters and their husbands Martha and Helge Alsguth, Phyllis and David Pastre, Carol and Mark Richardson and his granddaughters Katie and Taylor Richardson, his sister Anita and her husband John Lacy, his sister-in-law Jean Bohls, sister-in-law Joan and husband Steve Ehlers, brother-in-law Dale and wife Glenna Goetzinger and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his brother Otto W. Bohls Jr. his sister Lillian and husband Gale Thornton, many aunts and uncles and cousins. Clarence grew up working on the farm, raising 4-H calves and pigs. He graduated as Pflugerville High School's 1945 Salutatorian and attended Texas Lutheran College, participating in track and basketball at both. Clarence served in the U.S. Army, 45th Infantry, Thunderbird Transportation Corps on the 38th parallel near Inchon and Seoul in the Korean War. On his return home, he returned to farming, ranching adding the jobs as Crop Fertilizer Plant Manager 1964 1981. Then he held the job of Pflugerville City Manager 1982 1992 following as City Subdivision Construction Inspector 1992 1996. Clarence was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church serving on every group and committee including the Church Council. He continued a special interest in the maintenance and preservation of the church's historic cemetery. Clarence was a go-to to get the job done person serving as chairman or president of every organization he belonged to. He was the last surviving charter member of the original Pflugerville Volunteer Fire Department. Later he served as an ESD No. 2 Commissioner. He also served on the ASCS Committee, FHA Farmers Home Administration Committee Board of Director, Travis County Livestock Show Board of Directors, Travis County Crop and Soil Committee, Pflugerville Family Reunion Chairman. He sang for 25 years in the Deutshcen Volk Sangers. Clarence is most remembered for his involvement in many of the City's early incorporation developments. He soon held the nickname of "Mr. Pflugerville" serving the City 3 terms as Council member, 3 terms as Mayor which included, without pay, serving as its administrator in the rapidly growing City. Later he was hired to serve as the first City Manager. It was during those 16 years that he oversaw the start and development of many of the City's services and departments, leading the City without any major infrastructure, service or money related problems. Under his supervision he led and negotiated numerous purchases, contracts and developments including the first water system, waste water and treatment system plants, park and trail amenities, the paving and curbing all streets in Old Town, purchasing of City Hall buildings, housing for a library, established the first police department, public works and utilities and street departments, the first garbage pickup, the zoning an planning commission, Board of Adjustment and Library Board. He helped negotiate the acquisition of many additional acres of land for the City. Clarence chaired the first Pflugerville Charter Commission which wrote Pflugerville's first City Charter adopted in 1993 and changing the City from a general law to a home rule City. Clarence last worked four years as a subdivision construction inspector on the large south interceptor wastewater line, 8 subdivisions and sites for a water well, bridge and grocery stores. Clarence was a passionate supporter of his daughters and their activities and competitions. He was a role model for them through his leadership, hard work, kindness, patience, love for family, community and God. A special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice for their care and to all of the care givers, especially Aida, Yvonne, Angie, Marvelea, Ernesto and Christine and others who helped Clarence during his years of health concerns. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 4 6pm, at Beck Funeral Home located at 4765 Priem Lane in Pflugerville, Texas. Funeral and burial services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Friday located at 500 Immanuel Way, Pflugerville, Texas, March 6, 2020, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund or the Heritage House Partners at PO Box 2451 Pflugerville, Texas. Memories may be shared at www.beckchapel.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020