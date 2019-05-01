MCCHRISTIAN JR, Clarence E. Clarence Edison McChristian, Jr., known as Bud, was born in Cipsco, Illinois, September 9, 1925. He was the youngest child and only son of Clarence Edison and Verna McChristian, Lake Charles, Louisiana. He spent most of his childhood around the town of Grand Tower, Illinois on the Mississippi. In his junior high school years, he met the daughter of the new band director. He played the trombone and Betty Lou Miles, his future wife, played the clarinet. Much later, after graduation from West Point and a tour in Korea, Bud headed for Cuero, Texas, where Betty Lou was living. They eloped and were loving partners for over 70 years. Bud didn't share much about his early life but one highlight of his teen years was working for a day as a cabin boy on a riverboat - he said the captain fired him. Bud continued to serve in the United States Army, and moved up the ranks, finally retiring as a Colonel. He and Betty had traveled to and lived in Japan, Korea, and Germany, as well as at least nine of the United States including Alaska. He had an eventful life but his major focus was always to be a dutiful officer and good provider. After fathering four children he is survived by three, Deborah Lee Woolsey, Clarence Edison McChristian III, and Mark Miles McChristian. Bettina Michelle Barnett his youngest is deceased. He is also survived by Betty Lou, his wife, and Eva Kirby, his sister. Bud has five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one deceased great grandchild. He had a full and productive life and is remembered by those who loved him. Bud passed away on April 28, 2019. Memorial service will be 10:00 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 with a reception following at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Bud will be interred at Fort Sam Houston Military Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary