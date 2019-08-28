Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Clarence Melvin "Mel" Stockton


1932 - 2019
Clarence Melvin "Mel" Stockton Obituary
STOCKTON, Clarence Melvin "Mel" Clarence Melvin "Mel" Stockton of Austin, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Mel Stockton was born January 2, 1932 in Austin, Texas to Ulysses Grant Stockton and Sophie Kasper Stockton. Mel graduated from Austin High School. He served the United States Air Force for 21 years. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he went to work for the US Postal Service for 30 years before retiring. Mel was a member of and served VFW 8787 for many years. He loved yardwork and to socialize with his family and friends. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses G. and Sophie Stockton; wife, Winifred "Winnie" Stockton; step-children Ronda Rainwater-Stewart, Kenneth Teague, and Catherine Teague-Parlin; Granddaughter, Rebecca Drew. Those left to cherish his memory include daughter, Sharon Stockton-Vincent and husband, Wayne Vincent; daughter, Sherry Stockton-Siebel and husband, Jon Siebel; Grandsons, Alex Sanchez, James Burden and John Burden; Granddaughter, Rachel Drew-Sommers; six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-8pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. A Celebration of Mel's life will be held 2pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the funeral home with burial following at Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Reception will be 4pm at VFW 8787, 500 VFW Rd, Austin, TX 78753.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 28, 2019
