PRIESTLEY JR., Clarence Clarence Priestley, Jr. was born on June 8, 1942 in Bastrop, TX and peacefully passed away on July 31, 2020 in Austin, TX. Clarence was one of Austin's most successful African American entrepreneurs with experience in retail merchandising, real estate and ranching. He was one of the first African Americans to hold a management position at JC Penney's in downtown Austin. Clarence Priestley Jr.'s keen business sense, talent for selling and flair for dressing eventually led him at the age of 30 to be one of the first black entrepreneurs in Austin to establish a successful business in an integrated community. Priestley's Ottoman Inc. was a clothing store that opened in1971 in Highland Mall. Priestley's Ottoman became one of the attractions for the African American community, a black-owned men's clothing store. Later he would open another store in Northcross Mall in Austin. He also opened clothing stores in Alabama, Georgia and San Antonio. Clarence's success served as inspiration to other black men to raise their sights, be innovative and serve a large community. Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM at Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Services.