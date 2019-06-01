Resources More Obituaries for Clarence Russell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clarence Randolph Russell

Obituary Condolences Flowers RUSSELL, Clarence Randolph "Randy" Clarence Randolph "Randy" Russell Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. He was born September 27th 1938 in McKinney, Texas to Clarence Randolph and Willie Josephine Barrett Russell. Randy is survived by a large and adoring family; his wife Mary Warner Russell of Georgetown TX, sister Elaine Olsen and husband Art of Sherman TX, brother Col. Harry Russell USAF Ret. and his wife Sue of Dayton OH, his brother Dr. George Russell of Boulder CO, his children; son Drew Russell and fiancé Laura Keeler of Round Rock TX, son Derek Russell and wife Pam of Round Rock TX, daughter Dawn Russell Richardson and husband Lt. Col. Jesse Richardson USAF Ret. of Georgetown TX, daughter Dina Russell Cortez and her husband Michael John Cortez of Round Rock TX, granddaughters; Cheyanne and Sierra Richardson, Sheri Madison Russell and Alexa Randi Cortez, grandsons; Zach Russell, Nick Russell, Chase Russell, Colton Russell, Dakota Richardson, Jack Russell, Grey Russell and great grandson Atticus Russell. At a young age, his family moved to Sherman, TX. He grew a passion for sports, competition and mischief alongside his brothers and Barrett cousins. His older sister doted on all of them. He was Team Captain of both basketball and football teams his senior year (1957), at Sherman High School. He spent one year at The University of Texas and played on the freshman football team. He returned to Sherman to attend and play football at Austin College. He married the love of his life on February 20th 1960. Randy was a loving and dedicated husband to Mary and together, they built a loving and fun home for their four children. They had their first child Drew and then Randy began working for IBM while he finished college graduating with a Business Degree. They had their second son Derek. In 1965, Randy was transferred to Endicott, NY. In 1967, the family moved to Hamilton Square, NJ and added two beautiful daughters, Dawn and Dina to complete the clan. In 1976, Randy was transferred to Washington DC: and finally back to Texas in 1984. Randy retired from IBM in 1991. Randy and Mary's children have blessed them with many grandchildren that are their pride and joy. Randy was very active and a leader within the Elks for many years. He and Mary lived in Round Rock, TX until July 2018. Randy loved sports and coaching his kids and his grandkids on any and all sports. He started coaching when his first child was born and never stopped. He coached baseball, basketball, softball, football and life. He also loved to travel with Mary in the US and in Europe. Life Celebration Services will be held at St. Philips United Methodist Church, Round Rock, TX on June 3, 2019 at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to . Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries