Lemay, Clarice Marie (Lavergne) 83, died Friday March 1st at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She leaves two daughters, Mari J. Marchand and her husband, Jeffrey of Worcester and Monica Lemay and her fiancée, John Farrington of Austin, Texas; three sisters, Irene Mansfield of Millbury, Denise Rzewuski and her husband, Joseph of Florida, Cecile Chenis and her husband, John of North Grafton; three brothers, Norman Lavergne and his wife, Rebecca of Sutton, Jean Lavergne of Charlton, Gilbert Lavergne and his wife Elizabeth, of Holden; many nieces and nephews. She was born in Florida and is predeceased by her parents, Maurice R. and Nolia (Chagnon) Lavergne. Clarice graduated as a Registered Nurse from the St Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She was a nurse at the University of Texas Student Health Center for over 15 years. She was loved by the students and athletes because of her motherly care. In 1991, she received the National Nurse of the Year Recognition award for excellence in nursing. Clarice was a dedicated mother to her two daughters. She provided dance and sports experiences to her children, as well as education opportunities. m ily and friends will honor and remember Marie's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, March 7th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday March 8th in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main St. in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. Please visit Marie's tribute page at: www.mulhane.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 7, 2019