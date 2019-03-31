CLINE JR., Claude May 13, 1939March 14, 2019 Claude Cline Jr. (Dipsey) danced his way into heaven at the age of 79. Claude was married for 60 years to the love of his life, Jane Darlyn Buie Cline. He is survived by Jane, son Jeff (Sherry) Cline of San Angelo, daughter Patti (Chuck) Stewart, of Austin, and daughter Kathy (Scott ) Warren of Bryan, Texas. Claude also is survived by brother, Jim Cline, brother Ron (Erlinda) Cline, and sister Mary (Donald) Christian, all of San Angelo. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Christopher Stewart and Kevin Williams, three granddaughters, Kamari Stark, Ashley Cline, and Grace Warren, two great grandchildren, Jacob Edwards and Aimee Stark, and many cousins and friends who love and who miss him. Claude graduated from San Angelo High School May of 1957. He attended Ft. Worth Technical School that jump started his career in commercial and home construction. He worked at Burley Lumber Company in San Angelo, then relocated to Austin,Texas as shipping manager for Stripling Blake Lumber Company. Claude then built his own business, Ventana Mirror & Glass in Round Rock. Later, he and Jane moved to Irving,Texas where he retired in 2004 as superintendent of maintenance and construction for Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church. They retired to Taylor, Texas to be close to family and friends. Claude was a loving son, brother, cousin, husband, dad, uncle, granddad and, great-grandad. Claude was a friend to many and an enemy to none. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude Sr. and Delia Mullane Cline. Also a Son, Tony Michael and a Granddaughter Kelsey Shea Warren. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taylor, Texas at 2:00pm. Preceded by a Rosary at 1:15. A reception will follow the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary