GATEWOOD, Howard Claude Howard Gatewood exited this world peacefully during his sleep early Sunday, June 30, 2019. Howard was preceded in death by his high school love and wife of 45 years Velma (VanDevender) Gatewood (1991), his second wife Lucille (Patterson) Gatewood (2010), his brother Jerry Gatewood and his sister Mary Tanner. Howard is survived by his two daughters and their husbands: Claudia and Larry Pannell of Perry, OK and Donna, and Melvin Kirk Jr. of Hermitage, MO, his three grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Rosenboom, Howard (Courtney) Kirk, Robert (Karrie) Kirk, numerous great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Howard was born in Kansas in 1926 and lived in Austin for 60 years. His career with Gilbert X-ray Equipment spanned over 30 years managing sales and service for the Texas, Southwest region. He built his life around his family and friends over the past 93 years. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 5th at 10 am at Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. A viewing will be 9 am 9:45 am, immediately prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Austin Area Hospice in his memory. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 4, 2019