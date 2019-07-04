Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Capital Parks Cemetery
Pflugerville, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Capital Parks Cemetery
Pflugerville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Gatewood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Howard Gatewood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Howard Gatewood Obituary
GATEWOOD, Howard Claude Howard Gatewood exited this world peacefully during his sleep early Sunday, June 30, 2019. Howard was preceded in death by his high school love and wife of 45 years Velma (VanDevender) Gatewood (1991), his second wife Lucille (Patterson) Gatewood (2010), his brother Jerry Gatewood and his sister Mary Tanner. Howard is survived by his two daughters and their husbands: Claudia and Larry Pannell of Perry, OK and Donna, and Melvin Kirk Jr. of Hermitage, MO, his three grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Rosenboom, Howard (Courtney) Kirk, Robert (Karrie) Kirk, numerous great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Howard was born in Kansas in 1926 and lived in Austin for 60 years. His career with Gilbert X-ray Equipment spanned over 30 years managing sales and service for the Texas, Southwest region. He built his life around his family and friends over the past 93 years. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 5th at 10 am at Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. A viewing will be 9 am 9:45 am, immediately prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Austin Area Hospice in his memory. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now