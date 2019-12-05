|
MCVEA, Claude Ray Claude Ray McVea, 70, of Austin died Saturday, November 30th. He was born in Taylor, TX on January 30, 1949, a son of the late Ozie (Sayles) and Wesley McVea. He was the husband of Ethel Mae (Henderson) McVea. The Celebration of Life Service will be12 Noon on Saturday, December 7th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. Public Viewing 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, December 6th at E.M Franklin Chapel. Flower can be delivered Friday to the church and 1309 E 12th Street in Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019