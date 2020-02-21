Home

Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
306 East Polk Street
Burnet, TX 786112539
(512) 756-2222
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
306 East Polk Street
Burnet, TX 786112539
View Map
Claude Melvin Alexander Jr.

Claude Melvin Alexander Jr. Obituary
ALEXANDER JR., Claude Melvin "Bubba" Claude Melvin Alexander, Jr. "Bubba" passed from this life on February 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Bubba was born in Eldorado, Texas and graduated from Big Spring High School. He then spent several years in the US Air Force after which he moved to Austin where he lived and worked for a number of years. In 1998, he married Charlotte Wall and moved to Burnet, Texas where he spent some of the happiest years of his life. Bubba was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorial contributions to Bubba may be made to the or the First Baptist Church of Burnet, TX. Care has been entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2020
