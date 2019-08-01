|
JENNINGS, Claudette Sigwald Claudette Sigwald Jennings of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on July 16, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Claudette was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 7, 1947 to Warren and Doris Sigwald. Claudette graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio and still enjoyed spending time with her "Ladies of Lee" friends. She retired in March 2012 from Texas Orthopedics in Austin after 25 years. She maintained close friendships with many of her coworkers after her retirement. Claudette had an ability to make not only family, but also everyone she met feel special. Her love of family was evident in every aspect of her life. She was always available to listen and the first to offer to help, no matter the need. She always made a point to reach out to family even if it was just to chat or share a picture she had taken. She was the one who always took a million pictures at every family event and even when we protested, we will never regret having those memories captured to treasure. Claudette was a dedicated wife who built a life with her husband Steve for 51 years. With Steve being in the military, they were often away from family, but always stayed close through calls and visits. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved being, "Gram" to her seven grandchildren and spending time with them just talking, or attending their many activities. Claudette is survived by her loving husband, Steve Jennings; daughter Dorraine Jennings Gilbreath and husband Don of New Braunfels, Texas; son Scott Jennings and wife Chelsea of Killeen, Texas; grandchildren Cody Gilbreath, Logan Gilbreath, Tyler Jennings , Ashley Jennings , Jeremy Jennings, Savannah Jennings and Emily Jennings; brothers Allen Sigwald and wife Peggy of Tyler, Texas, Darren Sigwald and wife Bonnie of Rockport, Texas; cousin Patsy Keene of San Antonio, Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, and her favorite child; Riley the King Charles Cocker Spaniel. She is preceded in death by her parents Warren and Doris and her sister-in-law Suzanne Perkins. Please join us to honor and celebrate her life at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Friday August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am, with a reception to immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Juvenile Arthritis Foundation through arthritis.org or the s Project.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019