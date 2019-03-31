|
JONES, SR., Clement "Cotton" Clement Jones, Sr., 67, of Manor, died Tuesday, March 26th. He was born in Carver Heights, MD on October 9, 1951, a son of the late Charles and Essie (Williams) Jones. He was the husband of Freddie M. (Owens) Jones. He was a Deacon at Little Zion Baptist Church in Manor, TX and served in the U.S. Army. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702, 4 PM to 5 PM on Friday, April 5th. The Celebration of His Life Service will be10 AM on Saturday, April 6th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle with Pastor Michael Gobert officiating. Interment will be private. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Jones family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019