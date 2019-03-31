Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Clement Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clement Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clement Jones Obituary
JONES, SR., Clement "Cotton" Clement Jones, Sr., 67, of Manor, died Tuesday, March 26th. He was born in Carver Heights, MD on October 9, 1951, a son of the late Charles and Essie (Williams) Jones. He was the husband of Freddie M. (Owens) Jones. He was a Deacon at Little Zion Baptist Church in Manor, TX and served in the U.S. Army. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702, 4 PM to 5 PM on Friday, April 5th. The Celebration of His Life Service will be10 AM on Saturday, April 6th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle with Pastor Michael Gobert officiating. Interment will be private. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Jones family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now